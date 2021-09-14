Oracle, Herbalife fall; FuelCell Energy, Magnite rise

September 14, 2021, 8:29 PM
NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Oracle Corp., down $2.50 to $86.39.

The software maker's fiscal first-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., down $11.46 to $42.78.

The dietary supplements company cut its profit and revenue forecasts.

FuelCell Energy Inc., up 82 cents to $6.44.

The fuel cell power plant maker reported encouraging fiscal third-quarter financial results.

Angi Inc., up 98 cents to $11.68.

The digital marketplace for home services gave investors an encouraging revenue update.

Intuit Inc., up $10.85 to $568.27.

The maker of TurboTax software is buying marketing platform MailChimp.

Wynn Resorts Ltd., down $11.23 to $92.25.

The casino operator could reportedly face stricter oversight at its operations in Macau.

Magnite Inc., up 85 cents to $29.57.

Live sports streaming company fuboTV picked Magnite as its preferred digital ad exchange operator.

Comcast Corp., down $4.38 to $55.59.

The owner of NBC and Universal Pictures warned investors about a slowdown in new cable customers.

