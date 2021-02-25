Orders for U.S. durable goods climb 3.4% in January
Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket goods shot up 3.4% in January, pulled up by surge in orders for civilian aircraft
WASHINGTON -- Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket goods shot up 3.4% in January, pulled up by surge in orders for civilian aircraft. A category that tracks business investment posted a more modest gain, the Commerce Department rpeorted Thursday.
Orders for civilian aircraft and parts jumped 389.9%. Excluding transportation equipment, which can bounce wildly from month to month, durable goods orders were up 1.4%.
A category economists watch for hints at future investment -- orders for nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft — rose 0.5%.