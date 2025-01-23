A look at how the Oscar best picture nominees have fared at the box office

This year’s Oscar best picture nominees have had different lives at theaters so far

LOS ANGELES -- This year's Oscar best picture nominees have had different lives at theaters so far.

“Dune: Part Two” and “Wicked” are among last year's blockbusters that will compete for film's top prize when the Academy Awards are held on March 2. “The Brutalist,” which snagged 10 nominations overall on Thursday, has been in a very limited theatrical run, but will expand to more theaters this week. (Want to know how to watch this year's contenders? Click here for a handy guide to what's in theaters and on streaming services.)

Here's a look at how much this year's best picture nominees have earned at the domestic (U.S. and Canada) and worldwide box office, which according to the figures reported through Sunday released by Comscore have earned more than $1.6 billion worldwide so far.

Domestic: $15 million

Worldwide: $32 million

Domestic: $6 million

Worldwide: N/A

Domestic: $59 million

Worldwide: $61 million

Domestic: $32 million

Worldwide: $76 million

Domestic: $283 million

Worldwide: $715 million

No box office totals reported by Netflix.

Domestic: $162,000

Domestic: $1.1 million

Domestic: $17 milion

Worldwide: $45 million

Domestic: $466 million

Worldwide: $710 million

Source: Comscore

