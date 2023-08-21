Palo Alto, Earthstone Energy rise; Napco Security, Nikola fall, Monday, 8/21/2023

NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Monday:
Napco Security Technologies Inc., down $17.30 to $21.11.
The maker of electronic security devices overstated its net income throughout fiscal 2023.
Sculptor Capital Management Inc., up 61 cents to $11.81.
The hedge fund rejected an unsolicited takeover bid and expects its sale to Rithm Capital to close in the fourth quarter.
Nikola Corp., down 45 cents to $1.51.
The electric vehicle maker announced an offering of bonds and said a recall could result in significant expenses.
Palo Alto Networks Inc., up $31.12 to $240.81.
The security software maker beat analysts' fiscal fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.
VMware Inc., up $7.61 to $162.48.
Broadcom received U.K. regulatory approval for its acquisition of the cloud computing company.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $31.97 to $844.37.
U.S. regulators OK'd the biopharmaceutical company's higher dose formula of an eye disease drug Eylea.
Earthstone Energy Inc., up $2.71 to $18.94.
Permian Resources is buying the oil and gas company.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc., down $2.87 to $322.06.
The investment bank is reportedly considering selling its investment advisory business.