Passenger arrested after seen punching a flight attendant

A man has been arrested after allegedly punching a flight attendant during a flight from Mexico to Los Angeles

FILE - The American Airlines logo on top of the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Dec. 19, 2017. Passengers and crew members restrained a passenger who was caught on video slugging a flight attendant on an American Airlines plane. The airline said Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, that law enforcement met the plane when it landed in Los Angeles and took the man off the plane. (AP Photo/ Michael Ainsworth, file)

FORT WORTH, Texas -- Passengers and crew members restrained a passenger who was caught on video slugging a flight attendant on an American Airlines flight.

The FBI said Thursday that the man was arrested after the plane landed in Los Angeles and took the man off the plane.

The incident happened Wednesday on a flight from San Jose del Cabo in Mexico to Los Angeles International Airport. Video posted by another passenger showed the man running down the aisle and punching a male flight attendant in the back of the head or neck as the crew member walked in the other direction.

The president of the Association of Professional Flight Attendants, the union representing American's cabin crews, said the passenger had exhibited “dangerous, life-threatening behavior.”

“Thankfully, the crew and passengers subdued the passenger, and the flight landed safely,” said the union official, Julie Hedrick. “This violent behavior puts the safety of all passengers and crew in jeopardy and must stop.”

Airline spokesman Curtis Blessing said American has banned the man from ever traveling on the airline. He said American was helping law enforcement investigate the incident.