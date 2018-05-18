PayPal, Deere rise; Campbell Soup, Applied Materials fall

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:

Campbell Soup Co., down $4.85 to $34.37

The company cut its profit forecast and said CEO Denise Morrison would retire immediately.

Nordstrom Inc., down $5.55 to $45.36

The upscale department store chain reported that sales at its established stores, a key metric for retailers, showed meager gains.

PayPal Holdings Inc., up $1.60 to $80.79

PayPal is buying Stockholm-based payment processing startup iZettle for $2.2 billion to expand into Europe and Latin America.

CBS Corp., up 14 cents to $51.75

The board of CBS approved a measure that would the dilute voting power of its controlling shareholder.

United Continental Holdings Inc., down $1.07 to $68.42

The airline said its chief financial officer, Andrew Levy, was leaving.

Applied Materials Inc., down $4.45 to $49.51

The maker of chipmaking equipment forecast revenue for the current quarter that was below Wall Street's estimates.

Deere & Co., up $8.44 to $155.25

The company forecast 35 percent growth in equipment sales for its third quarter.

Mattel Inc., down 14 cents to $15.14

The Wall Street Journal reported that the toy maker rebuffed an approach from MGA Entertainment, the maker of Bratz dolls.