Pelosi urges administration to put trade changes in writing

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Democratic lawmakers are “within range of a substantially improved” trade agreement with Canada and Mexico.

But she says they need to see progress from negotiations put in writing from United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer for “final review.”

Pelosi has insisted on changes to the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement that will do more to protect workers and the environment and to make sure the deal’s provisions can be enforced.

President Donald Trump has harshly criticized Pelosi for moving forward with the House impeachment inquiry instead of the trade bill, claiming Monday that “she's incapable of moving it.”

Business and farm groups supporting the new agreement have also ramped up pressure in lawmakers’ home districts, while unions are urging Pelosi to insist on changes before allowing a vote.