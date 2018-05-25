PepsiCo's Nooyi, Ventas's Cafaro among top-paid female CEOs

Here are the 10 highest-paid female CEOs for 2017, as calculated by The Associated Press and Equilar, an executive data firm.
The AP's compensation study covered 339 executives at S&P 500 companies who have served at least two full consecutive fiscal years at their respective companies, which filed proxy statements between Jan. 1 and April 30. Some companies with highly paid CEOs do not fit these criteria, such as Oracle.
Compensation often includes stock and option grants that the CEO may not receive for years unless certain performance measures are met. For some companies, big raises occur when CEOs get a stock grant in one year as part of a multi-year grant.
———
1. Indra Nooyi
PepsiCo
$25.9 million
Change from last year: Up 3 percent
———
2. Debra Cafaro
Ventas
$25.3 million
Change: Up 161 percent
———
3. Mary Barra
$21.9 million
Change: Down 2 percent
———
4. Phebe Novakovic
General Dynamics
$21.2 million
Change: Flat
———
5. Lynn Good
$21.1 million
Change: Up 57 percent
———
6. Marillyn Hewson
Lockheed Martin
$20.2 million
Change: Up 4 percent
———
7. Virginia Rometty
IBM
$18 million
Change: Down 44 percent
———
8. Margaret Whitman
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
$14.8 million
Change: Down 55 percent
———
9. Margaret Keane
Synchrony Financial
$13.5 million
Change: Up 32 percent
———
10. Heather Bresch
Mylan
$12.7 million
Change: Down 4 percent