Petco, Spirit AeroSystems fall; Nvidia, Guess rise, Thursday, 8/24/2023

NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:
Nvidia Corp., up 58 cents to $471.74.
The chipmaker reported strong second-quarter financial results and gave investors an encouraging revenue forecast.
Autodesk Inc., up $4.24 to $208.60.
The design software company raised its profit forecast for the year.
Splunk Inc., up $12.90 to $112.83.
The maker of software to collect and analyze corporate data raised its sales forecast.
Guess Inc., up $4.76 to $23.07.
The fashion brand raised its profit forecast for the year.
Petco Health and Wellness Co., down $1.35 to $5.19.
The pet supply chain trimmed its profit forecast for the year.
Burlington Stores Inc., down $15.10 to $154.85.
The discount retailer trimmed its annual forecast for a closely-watched measure of sales.
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., down $2.91 to $20.06.
The aircraft parts maker says it’s aware of a manufacturing issue with the 737 fuselage it produces.
Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc., up $1.59 to $25.98.
The toy retailer reported strong second-quarter financial results.