Petco, Spirit AeroSystems fall; Nvidia, Guess rise, Thursday, 8/24/2023

NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Nvidia Corp., up 58 cents to $471.74.

The chipmaker reported strong second-quarter financial results and gave investors an encouraging revenue forecast.

Autodesk Inc., up $4.24 to $208.60.

The design software company raised its profit forecast for the year.

Splunk Inc., up $12.90 to $112.83.

The maker of software to collect and analyze corporate data raised its sales forecast.

Guess Inc., up $4.76 to $23.07.

The fashion brand raised its profit forecast for the year.

Petco Health and Wellness Co., down $1.35 to $5.19.

The pet supply chain trimmed its profit forecast for the year.

Burlington Stores Inc., down $15.10 to $154.85.

The discount retailer trimmed its annual forecast for a closely-watched measure of sales.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., down $2.91 to $20.06.

The aircraft parts maker says it’s aware of a manufacturing issue with the 737 fuselage it produces.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc., up $1.59 to $25.98.

The toy retailer reported strong second-quarter financial results.