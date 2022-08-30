Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday: Photronics, Conn’s fall; Best Buy, Big Lots rise

Best Buy Co., up $1.19 to $74.89.

The electronics retailer beat Wall Street's second-quarter financial forecasts.

Devon Energy Corp., down $3.06 to $71.08.

The energy company fell along with prices for oil.

Big Lots Inc., up $2.53 to $24.08.

The discount retailer’s second-quarter financial results beat analysts’ forecasts.

Conn's Inc., down 45 cents to $10.86.

The retailer reported disappointing second-quarter earnings and revenue.

Photronics Inc., down $5.13 to $16.64.

The electronics imaging company gave investors a discouraging profit and revenue forecast.

First Solar Inc., up 62 cents to $122.31.

The largest U.S. solar company plans to invest $1.2 billion to expand U.S. production.

Twitter Inc., down 72 cents to $39.32.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk filed more paperwork to terminate his agreement to buy the social media company.

Newmont Corp., down 61 cents to $42.20.

The gold producer slipped along with prices for the precious metal.