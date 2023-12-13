Photronics, Vertex rise; Pfizer, Southwest Airlines fall, Wednesday, 12/13/2023

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Wednesday: Photronics, Vertex rise; Pfizer, Southwest Airlines fall

The Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Wednesday:

Tesla Inc., up $2.28 to $239.29.

The electric vehicle maker is recalling more than 2 million vehicles across its model lineup to fix a problem with its Autopilot system.

Pfizer Inc., down $1.92 to $26.66.

The drug developer's financial forecasts for 2024 fell short of Wall Street expectations.

Southwest Airlines Co.. down $1.16 to $29.15.

The airline raised its forecast for fourth-quarter fuel costs.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., up $5.92 to $163.12.

The publisher of “Grand Theft Auto” and other video games will join the Nasdaq 100 Index.

ABM Industries Inc., up $7.94 to $52.30.

The provider of cleaning and other maintenance services for commercial buildings and hospitals beat analysts' forecasts.

Photronics Inc., up $4.61 to $26.24.

The electronics imaging company's fiscal fourth-quarter earnings beat Wall Street forecasts.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $47.34 to $405.07.

The biotechnology company gave investors an encouraging update on a potential pain treatment.

Airbnb Inc., up $3.96 to $144.51.

The short-term rental service is paying about $621 million to settle a tax dispute in Italy.