Pope: Aim to counter fundamentalist violence with schooling

Pope Francis is urging fellow religious leaders and others to counter breeding grounds for fundamentalist violence by promoting opportunities for schooling and for combating poverty

September 11, 2021, 8:14 PM
2 min read

VATICAN CITY -- Unchecked poverty and ignorance help fundamentalist violence to take hold easily, Pope Francis said as he urged fellow religious leaders and others to counter the phenomenon by promoting schooling.

Francis made the call in a message to a four-day meeting that began on Saturday evening in Bologna, Italy, with the gathering aiming to foster understanding among religions.

“We must help each other to free the horizon of the sacred from the dark clouds of violence and fundamentalism," Francis said in a message which the Vatican said the pope wrote on Sept. 7.

The pope decried that about 5,000 people have been killed in places of worship throughout the world in the last 40 years. Francis called that an outbreak of violence “that exploits the sacred.”

“As religious leaders, I believe that first of all we must serve the truth and declare what is even when it is evil, without fear or pretense, even and especially when it is committed by those who profess to follow the same creed as us," Francis said.

The pontiff called for a joining of forces to “combat the religious illiteracy which permeates all cultures: it is a widespread ignorance that reduces the experience of belief to slogans."

Francis said: "Above all we need to educate, promoting equitable, solidarity-based and integral development that increases opportunities for schooling and education, because where poverty and ignorance reign unchecked, fundamentalist violence takes hold more easily.”

The Bologna forum drew participants from countries of the Group of 20, a grouping of nations that together account for about 80% of the global gross domestic product. Italy currently holds the rotating presidency of the G-20.

Top Stories

On Location: September 10, 2021

Sep 10, 4:26 PM

9/11 20 years live updates: Former presidents join Biden to honor lives lost

2 hours ago

Even on their death beds, some COVID-19 patients still reject vaccination

Sep 11, 10:01 AM

Full transcript: Former President George W. Bush speaks at 9/11 memorial ceremony

Sep 11, 12:34 PM

Ticket agent who helped Sept. 11 hijackers make flight finds forgiveness

Sep 10, 5:08 AM

Top Stories

President and first lady attend wreath-laying ceremony at Pentagon

2 hours ago

3 arrested for shooting that left 7 injured, including 3-year-old child

Sep 11, 1:36 PM

The Latest: Hewitt, Reid win wheelchair doubles Grand Slam

2 hours ago

Salesforce to help workers leave states over abortion laws

31 minutes ago

Biden visits Shanksville Fire Department

2 hours ago

Top Stories

President and first lady attend wreath-laying ceremony at Pentagon

2 hours ago

3 arrested for shooting that left 7 injured, including 3-year-old child

Sep 11, 1:36 PM

The Latest: Hewitt, Reid win wheelchair doubles Grand Slam

2 hours ago

Biden visits Shanksville Fire Department

2 hours ago

Salesforce to help workers leave states over abortion laws

31 minutes ago

Top Stories

President and first lady attend wreath-laying ceremony at Pentagon

2 hours ago

Ticket agent who helped Sept. 11 hijackers make flight finds forgiveness

Sep 10, 5:08 AM

Former ticket agent grapples with guilt after allowing hijackers on 9/11 flight

Sep 09, 9:13 PM

3 arrested for shooting that left 7 injured, including 3-year-old child

Sep 11, 1:36 PM

President Biden announces new COVID-19 vaccine mandates

Sep 09, 5:59 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events