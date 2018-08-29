Post-disaster, business owners find varied paths to recovery

As small business owners in Hawaii and California start cleaning up after Hurricane Lane and wildfires, they'll find there's no one formula for recovery.

The same disaster can devastate businesses in divergent ways — a hurricane might tear the roof off one restaurant, flood another and leave a third with little damage.

Still, experts say many companies can survive if owners understand what their priorities are and what resources are available.

One owner whose Houston bakery was temporarily shut by last year's Hurricane Harvey was able to hold on to customers and draw new ones by aggressively advertising in Facebook.

Another owner in the area decided the best way to deal with a ruined office was to abandon it, and let staffers work from home permanently.