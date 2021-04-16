PPG, Alcoa rise; Bank of New York, Marathon Oil fall
NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:
Alcoa Corp., up $2.79 to $35.63.
The aluminum maker handily beat analyst's first-quarter profit forecasts on stronger demand and pricing.
Matson Inc., up $1.12 to $69.60.
The shipping company gave investors an encouraging first-quarter financial update.
General Finance Corp., up $6.78 to $18.95.
United Rentals is buying the freight and storage container company.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., up $2.39 to $172.16.
The trucking company beat Wall Street’s first-quarter financial forecasts.
TG Therapeutics Inc. down $1.05 to $44.78.
The drug developer's encouraging study results for a multiple sclerosis treatment failed to excite investors.
Marathon Oil Corp., down 31 cents to $10.53.
Oil prices edged lower and weighed down energy company stocks.
Bank of New York Mellon Corp., down $1.94 to $46.07.
Investors were disappointed with the investment bank's first-quarter financial results.
PPG Industries Inc., up $13.44 to $167.41.
The paint and coatings maker beat Wall Street’s first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.