Prime-time network, cable viewership for the week of Aug. 8

As is often the case in summer, NBC's ‘America’s Got Talent' was the week's most popular prime-time television show

ByThe Associated Press
August 16, 2022, 4:34 PM

NEW YORK -- For the week of Aug. 8-14, the top 20 prime-time shows, their networks and viewerships:

1. “America's Got Talent” (Tuesday), NBC, 6.45 million.

2. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 5.95 million.

3. “America's Got Talent” (Wednesday), NBC, 5.5 million.

4. “Password” (Wednesday), NBC, 4.58 million.

5. “Celebrity Family Feud,” ABC, 4.51 million.

6. “Tucker Carlson Tonight" (Monday), Fox News, 4.26 million.

7. “Hannity” (Monday), Fox News, 4.24 million.

8. “Password” (Tuesday), NBC, 4.21 million.

9. “The $100,000 Pyramid,” ABC, 4.01 million.

10. “Big Brother” (Sunday), CBS, 3.95 million.

11. “Big Brother” (Wednesday), CBS, 3.86 million.

12. “America's Funniest Home Videos,” ABC, 3.81 million.

13. “The Ingraham Angle" (Monday), Fox News, 3.7 million.

14. “Big Brother” (Thursday), CBS, 3.63 million.

15. “FBI,” CBS, 3.57 million.

16. “The Rachel Maddow Show” (Monday), MSNBC, 3.523 million.

17. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Tuesday), Fox News, 3.518 million.

18. “Press Your Luck,” ABC, 3.5 million.

19. “Hannity" (Tuesday), Fox News, 3.4 million.

20. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Wednesday), 3.36 million.

