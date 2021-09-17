Protagonist, Schlumberger fall; Invesco, Thermo Fisher rise
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday: Protagonist, Schlumberger fall; Invesco, Thermo Fisher rise
NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:
Invesco Ltd., up $1.36 to $26.25.
The investment management company is reportedly in talks on a potential deal with State Street's asset-management business.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., up $36.36 to $596.80.
The maker of scientific instruments and laboratory supplies gave investors an encouraging business update.
Lincoln National Corp., up 96 cents to $67.54.
The insurance and retirement business announced a reinsurance deal that will generate about $1.2 billion of capital.
Diamondback Energy Inc., up $2.55 to $82.62.
The oil and gas company announced a $2 billion stock buyback plan.
Protagonist Therapeutics Inc., down $28.60 to $17.53.
The biotechnology company's development program for drug candidate rusfertide was put on hold by the Food and Drug Administration.
Schlumberger NV, down 55 cents to $28.31.
Slumping oil prices weighed down the oilfield service company's stock, along with other energy companies.
Enbridge Inc., down 41 cents to $39.65.
Minnesota regulators ordered the oil and gas pipeline to pay more than $3 million for allegedly violating a state environmental law.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., up 53 cents to $25.59.
The cruise line operator gave investors an encouraging update on bookings for its Oceania Cruises business.