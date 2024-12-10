Publishing executive Bob Miller to head Phaidon Press. He's worked on dozens of bestsellers

A longtime publishing executive who has worked on bestsellers by Oprah Winfrey, Matthew Perry and dozens of others will soon be CEO of Phaidon Press, one of the world’s leading makers of art and fashion books

Bob Miller, who most recently was publisher of Macmillan's Flatiron Books, begins his new job Jan. 1.

“Phaidon has been one of the great names in publishing since it was founded 100 years ago, consistently bringing books of extraordinary beauty and sophistication into the world," Miller said in a statement Tuesday. "I look forward to working with the talented Phaidon staff to continue this dedication to quality in everything they do.”

Miller has been in publishing for more than 30 years, many of them as head of Hyperion Books. His notable projects include Winfrey's “What Happened to You?”, Perry's "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," former FBI Director James Comey's “A Higher Loyalty” and, before Joe Biden was elected president, Biden's “Promise Me Dad.” Miller also published fiction by Liane Moriarty and S.A. Cosby and Michael J. Fox's memoir, “Lucky Me.”

Phaidon, founded in 1923, has published books with everyone from Rihanna to Marc Jacobs to the Andy Warhol Foundation. Miller will succeed Keith Fox, who announced last month he was stepping down after a decade as CEO.

“We’ve gotten to know Bob over the past several years, and he has impressed us with his creativity, innovative thinking, and love for our business," Phaidon board spokesperson Lili Lynton said in a statement. "We are excited to see Phaidon flourish under his leadership.”