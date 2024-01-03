Pure Storage, Suncor Energy rise; Xerox, UniFirst fall, Wednesday, 1/3/2024
NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Wednesday:
Pure Storage Inc., up $1.70 to $36.52.
The data storage company is joining the S&P MidCap 400 index.
Suncor Energy Inc., up $1.85 to $33.96.
The energy company gave investors an encouraging production update.
PGT Innovations Inc., up $1.47 to $41.70.
The maker of windows and doors received a buyout offer from Miter Brands.
Xerox Holdings Corp., down $2.19 to $15.84.
The copier maker is reorganizing some of its leadership structure and plans on cutting 15% of its workforce.
UniFirst Corp., down $12.53 to $167.88.
The supplier of chefs' coats, hospital scrubs and other professional uniforms disappointed Wall Street with its profit forecast.
SentinelOne Inc., down $2.06 to $23.81.
The cybersecurity provider is buying cloud technology company PingSafe.
AST SpaceMobile Inc., up 8 cents to $4.93.
The satellite designer said it hopes to secure investments from multiple parties in January.
Valero Energy Corp., up $3.08 to $133.74.
The energy company gained ground along with rising oil prices.