Pure Storage, Suncor Energy rise; Xerox, UniFirst fall, Wednesday, 1/3/2024

NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Wednesday:

Pure Storage Inc., up $1.70 to $36.52.

The data storage company is joining the S & P MidCap 400 index.

Suncor Energy Inc., up $1.85 to $33.96.

The energy company gave investors an encouraging production update.

PGT Innovations Inc., up $1.47 to $41.70.

The maker of windows and doors received a buyout offer from Miter Brands.

Xerox Holdings Corp., down $2.19 to $15.84.

The copier maker is reorganizing some of its leadership structure and plans on cutting 15% of its workforce.

UniFirst Corp., down $12.53 to $167.88.

The supplier of chefs' coats, hospital scrubs and other professional uniforms disappointed Wall Street with its profit forecast.

SentinelOne Inc., down $2.06 to $23.81.

The cybersecurity provider is buying cloud technology company PingSafe.

AST SpaceMobile Inc., up 8 cents to $4.93.

The satellite designer said it hopes to secure investments from multiple parties in January.

Valero Energy Corp., up $3.08 to $133.74.

The energy company gained ground along with rising oil prices.