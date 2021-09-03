Reports: Hedge fund execs to pay billions in tax settlement

Published reports say executives at a New York hedge fund have agreed to pay as much as $7 billion to settle a long-running dispute with the U.S. tax authorities

September 3, 2021, 12:29 AM
1 min read

NEW YORK -- Executives at a New York hedge fund have agreed to pay as much as $7 billion to settle a long-running dispute with the U.S. tax authorities, according to reports Thursday.

The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times reported that insiders at Renaissance Technologies agreed to the deal that could be one of the largest in U.S. history.

Among those in the settlement are Renaissance founder and prominent Democratic Party donor James Simon, and Robert Mercer, who was a major donor to former President Donald Trump’s campaign, according to the reports.

Renaissance had been locked in a yearslong dispute with the Internal Revenue Service after a Senate investigation determined that the firm used complex financial instruments to avoid paying nearly $7 billion in taxes.

The deal covers transactions between 2005 and 2015 and moves by the hedge fund to convert short-term trading gains into long-term profits, according to the reports.

Messages were left with Renaissance and the IRS seeking comment.

Top Stories

Death toll rising in Northeast after catastrophic flooding

16 minutes ago

Alleged high school shooter taken into custody

Sep 01, 8:14 PM

Taliban cements control in Afghanistan

Sep 01, 8:20 PM

COVID-19 live updates: 8 Florida school districts refuse to reverse mask mandates

2 hours ago

US special operations vets carry out daring mission to save Afghan allies

Aug 27, 5:00 AM

Top Stories

Taliban cements control in Afghanistan

Sep 01, 8:20 PM

Supreme Court refuses to block Texas abortion law

Sep 02, 10:21 AM

Death toll rising in Northeast after catastrophic flooding

16 minutes ago

All the details on 'CMA Summer Jam' 2021

Sep 02, 4:23 PM

GM, Ford halt some production as chip shortage worsens

3 hours ago

Top Stories

Taliban cements control in Afghanistan

Sep 01, 8:20 PM

Supreme Court refuses to block Texas abortion law

Sep 02, 10:21 AM

Death toll rising in Northeast after catastrophic flooding

16 minutes ago

All the details on 'CMA Summer Jam' 2021

Sep 02, 4:23 PM

GM, Ford halt some production as chip shortage worsens

3 hours ago

Top Stories

Taliban cements control in Afghanistan

Sep 01, 8:20 PM

Supreme Court refuses to block Texas abortion law

Sep 02, 10:21 AM

Death toll rising in Northeast after catastrophic flooding

16 minutes ago

Kids and COVID-19: A closer look at the numbers

Sep 01, 3:53 PM

Alleged high school shooter taken into custody

Sep 01, 8:14 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events