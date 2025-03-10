Rescue operation launched after oil tanker, cargo ship collide in the North Sea

Britain's coast guard says an oil tanker and a cargo ship have collided off the coast of eastern England and a rescue operation is underway

LONDON -- An oil tanker and a cargo ship have collided off the coast of eastern England and a rescue operation is underway, Britain’s coast guard said Monday.

Several lifeboats and a coast guard rescue helicopter were dispatched to the scene in the North Sea, along with a coast guard plane and nearby vessels with fire-fighting capability.

The BBC reported that the oil tanker is on fire.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said the alarm was raised at 9:48 a.m. (0948 GMT). The site of the collision is off the coast of Hull, about 155 miles (250 kilometers) north of London.