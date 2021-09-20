Rome court rejects Venezuela extradition bid for ex-oil czar

A Rome court has rejected a request by Venezuela to extradite its former oil czar to face corruption charges, citing the country’s record in violating human rights

September 20, 2021, 7:28 PM
2 min read

ROME -- A Rome court has rejected a request by Venezuela to extradite its former oil czar to face corruption charges, citing the country’s record in violating human rights, his Italian lawyer said Monday.

Rafael Ramirez, the longtime head of Venezuela’s PDVSA state oil company, fled to Italy after falling out with President Nicolas Maduro and resigning as Venezuela’s U.N. ambassador in 2017. Soon thereafter, Venezuela’s chief prosecutor ordered his arrest on charges of bankrupting the country’s primary source of income.

Ramirez has called the Venezuelan probe retaliation for his decision to break with Maduro, who he has accused of running Venezuela’s once-thriving oil industry into the ground and abandoning the socialist ideals of the country's previous late leader, Hugo Chavez.

On Monday, Rome’s Court of Appeals, which hears extradition requests, rejected Venezuela’s extradition bid, said Ramirez’s Rome-based lawyer, Roberto De Vita.

The court found that Ramirez deserved international protection “given the violation of human rights in Venezuela,” De Vita said in a statement.

While the Venezuelan government could appeal to Italy’s highest Court of Cassation, Ramirez’s lawyers noted that the Italian prosecutors representing Venezuela’s case had changed their initially favorable opinion to consider extradition and asked the court to reject it at a hearing earlier this month.

No one answered the phone at Venezuela's embassy late Monday.

Top Stories

FBI ends day-long search of Brian Laundrie's family home: Live updates

3 hours ago

FBI says remains found near Grand Teton believed to be Gabby Petito

Sep 20, 4:00 PM

Gabby Petito case: Timeline of travel blogger's disappearance

3 hours ago

COVID death toll in US eclipses 1918 influenza pandemic estimates

Sep 20, 4:20 PM

Artist honors Americans who have died from COVID-19

Sep 16, 11:00 AM

Top Stories

FBI says remains found near Grand Teton believed to be Gabby Petito

Sep 20, 4:00 PM

Body found in search for missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito

Sep 19, 8:51 PM

Gabby Petito case: Timeline of travel blogger's disappearance

3 hours ago

COVID death toll in US eclipses 1918 influenza pandemic estimates

Sep 20, 4:20 PM

Police: 4 people killed, left in cornfield died in St. Paul

Sep 20, 3:43 PM

Top Stories

FBI says remains found near Grand Teton believed to be Gabby Petito

Sep 20, 4:00 PM

Body found in search for missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito

Sep 19, 8:51 PM

Gabby Petito case: Timeline of travel blogger's disappearance

3 hours ago

COVID death toll in US eclipses 1918 influenza pandemic estimates

Sep 20, 4:20 PM

Police: 4 people killed, left in cornfield died in St. Paul

Sep 20, 3:43 PM

Top Stories

FBI says remains found near Grand Teton believed to be Gabby Petito

Sep 20, 4:00 PM

Body found in search for missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito

Sep 19, 8:51 PM

Gabby Petito case: Timeline of travel blogger's disappearance

3 hours ago

COVID death toll in US eclipses 1918 influenza pandemic estimates

Sep 20, 4:20 PM

Body ‘consistent with description’ of Gabby Petito found

Sep 19, 6:37 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events