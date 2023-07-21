Scholastic, Autoliv rise; American Express, CSX fall, Friday, 7/21/2023

NEW YORK -- Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Friday:
Scholastic Corp., up $4.57 to $44.35.
The publishing, education and media company beat analysts' fiscal fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.
Autoliv Inc., up $9.51 to $102.78.
The maker of automotive safety systems reported strong second-quarter financial results.
Comerica Inc., down $2.18 to $50.75.
The regional bank reported a decline in average deposit levels among customers.
American Express Co., down $6.89 to $170.22.
The credit card issuer is setting aside more money for possible defaults on payments.
CSX Corp., down $1.25 to $32.46.
The railroad’s second-quarter revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.
Interpublic Group of Cos., down $5.05 to $32.87.
The marketing and advertising company's second-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
Sensient Technologies Corp., down $3.98 to $65.39.
The maker of colors, flavors and fragrances reported disappointing second-quarter financial results.
Hess Corp., up $1.86 to $142.20.
Energy companies gained ground along with rising crude oil prices.