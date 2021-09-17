SEC charges Florida man for insider trading of Mylan stock

A former executive at pharmaceutical company Mylan has pleaded guilty to insider trading in the company’s securities

September 17, 2021, 10:01 PM
2 min read

NEW YORK -- A former executive at pharmaceutical company Mylan has pleaded guilty to insider trading in the company’s securities, the Justice Department said Friday.

The department said Dayakar Mallu, 51, of Orlando, Florida, worked with another executive at Mylan to make trades between 2017 and 2019 based on nonpublic information about Mylan. The information ranged from corporate earnings, to new drug approvals, to Mylan's eventual merger with a division of Pfizer.

At the time, Mallu was Mylan’s vice president of global operations information technology. The Justice Department listed the other Mylan executive as an unnamed co-conspirator.

Mallu realized net profits and losses avoided of more than $4.2 million, the department said. He allegedly shared the trading profits with the other Mylan insider through payments routed through India. He also he sent false information to his tax preparer, the Justice Department said.

Mallu is scheduled to be sentenced in January and faces a maximum 25 years for the insider trading and three years for the tax offense. He also consented to charges from the Securities and Exchange Commission that, if approved by a judge, would bar him from acting as the officer or director of a public company.

Mylan merged in late 2020 with Pfizer division Upjohn to form a new drug company known as Viatris.

Top Stories

This state had highest vaccination rate. Now it's in a COVID-19 crisis.

Sep 17, 5:03 AM

FDA panel rejects Biden plan for boosters to all, embraces shots for older Americans

15 minutes ago

NYC hostess assaulted after asking Texas patrons for proof of COVID-19 vaccination

Sep 17, 12:45 PM

Police release body camera image of missing woman after apparent fight with boyfriend

Sep 16, 6:55 PM

Video shows missing woman days before disappearance

Sep 16, 7:42 PM

Top Stories

FDA holds meeting on Pfizer booster shot

Sep 17, 10:33 AM

NYC hostess assaulted after asking for vaccine status

Sep 17, 3:19 PM

FDA panel recommends Pfizer boosters for people 65 and older or high risk

2 hours ago

US general admits drone strike near Afghan airport that killed 10 was a 'mistake'

4 hours ago

NYC hostess assaulted after asking Texas patrons for proof of COVID-19 vaccination

Sep 17, 12:45 PM

Top Stories

FDA holds meeting on Pfizer booster shot

Sep 17, 10:33 AM

NYC hostess assaulted after asking for vaccine status

Sep 17, 3:19 PM

FDA panel recommends Pfizer boosters for people 65 and older or high risk

2 hours ago

‘The Stanford Murders’ | 20/20 Event Special airs Friday at 9|8c on ABC

Sep 15, 5:35 PM

NYC hostess assaulted after asking Texas patrons for proof of COVID-19 vaccination

Sep 17, 12:45 PM

Top Stories

FDA holds meeting on Pfizer booster shot

Sep 17, 10:33 AM

NYC hostess assaulted after asking for vaccine status

Sep 17, 3:19 PM

‘The Stanford Murders’ | 20/20 Event Special airs Friday at 9|8c on ABC

Sep 15, 5:35 PM

FDA panel recommends Pfizer boosters for people 65 and older or high risk

2 hours ago

Video shows missing woman days before disappearance

Sep 16, 7:42 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events