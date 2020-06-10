Simon Property, Starbucks fall; Five Below, AMC rise Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Wednesday: Simon Property, Starbucks fall; Five Below, AMC rise

Simon Property Group Inc., down $3.46 to $83.01

The nation’s biggest mall owner is backing out of a $3.6 billion deal to buy major rival Taubman Centers.

Tesla Inc., up $84.38 to $1,025.05

The electric vehicle maker is planning to ramp up production of its Semi commercial truck, according to media reports.

Johnson & Johnson, up $1.84 to $147.80

The health care products company said it is advancing studies for its potential COVID-19 vaccine.

Ford Motor Co., down 43 cents to $6.81

The automaker fell as Wall Street appears to have grown frustrated with the pace of the automaker’s restructuring plan.

Five Below Inc., up $9.77 to $113.67

The discount retailer said it has reopened 90% of its stores and the initial sales trend is encouraging.

Verint Systems Inc., down $5.84 to $44.01

The maker of software for analyzing intercepted communications reported disappointing first-quarter financial results.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., up 30 cents to $6.29

The world’s largest theater operator expects to reopen globally by mid-July.

Starbucks Corp., down $3.36 to $79.01

The coffee chain took a virus-related revenue hit potentially exceeding $3 billion in its third quarter.