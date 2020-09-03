Smartsheet, Ambaralla fall; Carnival, Five Below rise Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Thursday: Smartsheet, Ambaralla fall; Carnival, Five Below rise

NEW YORK -- Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Thursday:

Novavax, Inc., down 1 cent to $102.90.

The biotechnology company published more encouraging data from an early study of its potential COVID-19 vaccine.

PVH Corp., up $1.94 to $61.45.

The owner of the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands reported surprisingly good second-quarter earnings.

Five Below, Inc., up $10.05 to $127.13.

The discount retailer handily beat analysts' second-quarter profit forecasts and said the third quarter is off to a strong start.

Ciena Corp., down $14.61 to $45.46.

The network and communications company said a slowdown in orders will continue to hurt revenue for a few quarters.

Smartsheet, Inc., down $9.38 to $50.26.

The cloud-based work-management platform gave investors a disappointing third-quarter earnings forecast.

Ambarella, Inc., down $5.81 to $50.09.

The video-compression chipmaker gave investors a weak third-quarter revenue forecast.

Carnival Corp., up 87 cents to $17.58.

The cruise line's Costa Cruises will resume sailing on Sept. 6 and its Aida Cruises on Nov. 1.

Nvidia Corp., down $53.24 to $520.62.

China will ramp up support for its semiconductor industry according to Bloomberg, which could hurt U.S. chipmakers.