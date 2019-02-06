Snap and Capri Holdings rise while Electronic Arts tumbles

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:
Snap Inc., up $1.55 to $8.59
The social media company beat Wall Street forecasts on a surge in revenue that helped slash its quarterly loss in half.
Capri Holdings Ltd., up $4.92 to $48.47
The clothing company beat Wall Street forecasts on a boost in sales of its Jimmy Choo footwear and Michael Kors line.
Electronic Arts Inc., down $12.31 to $80.21
The video game maker's quarterly results fell short of forecasts and it gave a weak outlook as it faces increased competition.
Skyworks Solutions Inc., up $8.73 to $84.69
The chipmaker reported mixed results and a weak outlook but announced a $2 billion stock buyback program.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., down $14.48 to $406.56
The biotechnology company blew past Wall Street forecasts for the fourth quarter on increased sales of its eye medication Eylea.
Boston Scientific Corp., up $1.02 to $38.77
The medical device maker beat Wall Street forecasts on sales growth in each of its key units, which include heart devices and surgical equipment.
Cummins Inc., down 47 cents to $149.35
The engine maker's profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
Spirit Airlines Inc., down $2.05 to $60.90
The airline's fourth-quarter profit fell just short of forecasts as it faced higher fuel costs and pilot wages.
Spotify Inc., down $3.95 to $135.45
The music streaming service is buying podcast companies Gimlet and Anchor as it looks to take on Apple's popular iTunes podcasting platform.