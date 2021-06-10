First Solar, Signet Jewelers rise; GameStop, FuelCell fall
NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:
RH, up $95.81 to $707.14.
The operator of Restoration Hardware stores blew past first-quarter sales expectations and raised its outlook for the year.
First Solar Inc., up $3.59 to $80.40.
The company said it will build a third factory in Ohio, doubling its production capacity.
GameStop Inc., down $82.17 to $220.39.
The video game retailer may sell more stock and said regulators are investigating trading in its shares. It also replaced its CEO and CFO.
FuelCell Energy Inc., down $1.21 to $10.06.
The company reported revenue for its latest quarter that fell far short of what Wall Street analysts were expecting.
Oxford Industries Inc., up $8 to $106.10.
The maker of Tommy Bahama-brand apparel turned in results that easily surpassed analysts' forecasts.
Greif Inc., up $1.96 to $61.92.
The maker of packaging reported results that easily beat analysts' forecasts.
Signet Jewelers Ltd., up $8.54 to $69.58.
The jewelry seller reported earnings that trounced analysts' expectations and reinstated its dividend.
Boeing Co., up 28 cents to $248.34.
United Airlines is reportedly in talks to place a big order for new planes from Boeing and Airbus.