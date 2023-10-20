SolarEdge Technologies, Regions Financial fall; Autoliv, Euronet rise, Friday, 10/20/2023

NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday:
Intuitive Surgical Inc., down $6.54 to $266.91.
The maker of robotic surgical systems reported weak third-quarter revenue.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., down $1.07 to $15.23.
The information technology products and services provider gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast.
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., up $5.39 to $51.27.
The trucking company reported strong third-quarter financial results.
SolarEdge Technologies Inc., down $31.08 to $82.90.
The solar technology products maker gave investors a disappointing financial update.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $1.52 to $133.55.
The biopharmaceutical company is reportedly considering a sale.
Autoliv Inc., up $6.32 to $96.49.
The maker of automotive safety systems gave investors a strong sales forecast for the year.
Regions Financial Corp., down $2.04 to $14.44.
The bank reported disappointing third-quarter financial results.
Euronet Worldwide Inc., up $6.87 to $83.82.
The electronic payments and transactions processor gave investors a strong earnings forecast for its current quarter.