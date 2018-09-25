Sonic and Halliburton rise; Facebook and CenturyLink dip

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:

Facebook Inc., down 50 cents to $164.91

The co-founders of 's Instagram unit said they are resigning from the company.

Sonic Corp., up $6.85 to $43.46

The drive-in restaurant chain agreed to be bought by the parent of Arby's and Buffalo Wild Wings for $1.57 billion.

CenturyLink Corp., down $1.85 to $21.05

The communications company said Chief Financial Officer Sunit Patel is taking a job at T-Mobile USA.

Ascena Retail Group Inc., up 47 cents to $4.48

The clothing retailer posted a larger fourth-quarter profit and stronger sales than analysts expected.

Halliburton Co., up 30 cents to $41.36

Energy companies continued to rise along with oil prices.

XO Group Inc., up $7.27 to $34.91

The newlywed and pregnancy website operator agreed to be bought by the owners of competitor WeddingWire for $907 million.

Southern Co., down $1.10 to $42.73

Utilities and other high-dividend stocks slipped as bond yields continued to climb.

Southwest Airlines Co., down 41 cents to $61.65

Airlines and other transportation companies fell sharply for a second day as oil prices kept increasing.