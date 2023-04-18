Southwest Airlines, XCel Brands fall; Lockheed, Bellus rise

NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc., down $5.77 to $333.91.
The investment bank's first-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
Douglas Dynamics Inc., down 74 cents to $29.09.
The snowplow maker gave investors a disappointing financial update following a winter with below-average snowfall.
Bellus Health Inc., up $7.18 to $14.44.
GSK is buying the biopharmaceutical company for about $2 billion.
Lockheed Martin Corp., up $11.77 to $501.41.
The aerospace and defense company reported strong first-quarter financial results.
Mercantile Bank Corp., down 74 cents to $28.75.
The holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan reported encouraging first-quarter financial results, though deposits edged lower.
XCel Brands Inc., down 4 cents to 62 cents.
The brand management company reported a bigger fourth-quarter loss than Wall Street expected.
Bank of New York Mellon Corp., up 66 cents to $44.89.
The investment bank's first-quarter profit met analysts' forecasts.
Southwest Airlines Co., down 25 cents to $32.06.
The airline's departures were held up nationwide because of an intermittent technical problem.