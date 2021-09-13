Southwest's president retires suddenly; didn't get CEO job

The president of Southwest is retiring three months after being passed over for the CEO's job

September 13, 2021, 11:35 PM
2 min read

DALLAS -- Southwest Airlines President Tom Nealon, who was once seen as a leading candidate for CEO but was passed over this year, has retired.

Southwest said Monday that Nealon, 60, will still serve as an adviser focusing on environmental issues, including plans to reduce carbon emissions. In a statement issued by the airline, Nealon said he was honored to have served Southwest in several jobs, especially president, and looks forward to taking on a strategic role.

The airline said that Chief Operating Officer Mike Van de Ven, 59, has become president.

The company declined to make Nealon available for comment.

Nealon was once the airline's chief information officer, but left and then rejoined Southwest in 2016 in a strategy role. In January 2017, he was promoted to president, a position previously held by CEO Gary Kelly. That — along with Kelly's statement that he, Nealon and Van de Ven would form a three-headed office of the CEO — triggered speculation that Nealon would eventually ascend to the top job.

But in June, the Dallas-based airline announced that Robert Jordan, a Southwest veteran who is currently executive vice president, will become CEO upon Kelly's retirement next February.

Kelly said Monday that the transition to Jordan is “going extremely well” and officials who handle finance, legal and technology issues have begun reporting to Jordan instead of to Kelly or Nealon.

Top Stories

On Location: September 13, 2021

2 hours ago

COVID-19 live updates: Over 243,000 kids test positive in 1 week

2 hours ago

California ski resort changes name to remove offensive word

3 hours ago

Student removes nearly 3,000 US flags from Sept. 11 display

Sep 13, 1:19 PM

Capitol rally seeks to rewrite Jan. 6 by exalting rioters

2 hours ago

Top Stories

FDA warning on kids and vaccines as COVID-19 cases hit new high

Sep 13, 10:30 AM

Student removes nearly 3,000 US flags from Sept. 11 display

Sep 13, 1:19 PM

California ski resort changes name to remove offensive word

3 hours ago

Anna Wintour dishes on what to expect from the 2021 Met Gala

Sep 13, 8:30 AM

DeSantis threatens cities with fines for vaccine mandates

Sep 13, 3:35 PM

Top Stories

FDA warning on kids and vaccines as COVID-19 cases hit new high

Sep 13, 10:30 AM

Student removes nearly 3,000 US flags from Sept. 11 display

Sep 13, 1:19 PM

California ski resort changes name to remove offensive word

3 hours ago

Anna Wintour dishes on what to expect from the 2021 Met Gala

Sep 13, 8:30 AM

Massive explosion rocks apartment complex outside Atlanta

Sep 12, 7:27 PM

Top Stories

FDA warning on kids and vaccines as COVID-19 cases hit new high

Sep 13, 10:30 AM

Student removes nearly 3,000 US flags from Sept. 11 display

Sep 13, 1:19 PM

Massive explosion rocks apartment complex outside Atlanta

Sep 12, 7:27 PM

Barrett concerned about public perception of Supreme Court

Sep 12, 10:25 PM

Capitol rally seeks to rewrite Jan. 6 by exalting rioters

Sep 13, 11:31 AM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events