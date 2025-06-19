Spanish court rejects Airbnb appeal and keeps order to block nearly 66,000 listings

A Spanish court has rejected an appeal by Airbnb and left in place an order to block almost 66,000 rental listings that the government says violated local rules

MADRID -- A Spanish court on Thursday rejected an appeal by Airbnb and left in place an order to block almost 66,000 rental listings that the government said violated local rules.

The government has said the platform's short-term rentals exacerbate Spain’s housing crunch while the country welcomes record numbers of tourists.

Last month, Spain's government ordered Airbnb to block 65,935 listings in the country after the Consumer Rights Ministry flagged them for violations. It said Airbnb had to immediately take down 5,800.

An Airbnb spokesperson could not be immediately reached for comment on the Madrid’s High Court's decision.

The ministry has said the listings it flagged did not include their license number or specify whether the owner was an individual or a company. It said others listed numbers that didn’t match what authorities had.

Last month, Consumer Rights Minister Pablo Bustinduy told The Associated Press that the tourism sector could not "jeopardize the constitutional rights of the Spanish people,” including their right to housing and well-being.

Carlos Cuerpo, the economy minister, said in a separate interview that the government had to tackle the unwanted side effects of mass tourism.