Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday: Splunk, FireEye fall; General Motors, Tellurian rise

Splunk Inc., down $11.81 to $111.98.

The software maker's first-quarter loss was bigger than analysts expected.

NetApp Inc., up $1.62 to $78.68.

The data storage company gave investors an encouraging financial forecast after reporting strong fiscal fourth-quarter earnings.

Smartsheet Inc., up $1.98 to $62.10.

The maker of a cloud-based work-management platform reported a jump in billings and beat analysts' first-quarter earnings forecasts.

FireEye Inc., down $3.97 to $18.56.

The cybersecurity company is selling its FireEye products business to Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 billion.

Tellurian Inc., up 83 cents to $5.16.

The natural gas company finalized a liquefied natural gas deal with Vitol that it values at $12 billion in revenue over ten years.

Conn’s Inc., up $6.56 to $30.57.

The retailer blew away Wall Street's first-quarter profit forecasts.

United Bankshares Inc., down $2.12 to $39.03.

The bank is buying Community Bankers Trust in an all-stock deal valued at about $303.3 million.

General Motors Co., up $3.81 to $63.46.

The automaker said earnings for the first half of 2021 will be significantly better than forecasts it issued earlier in the year.