Stitch Fix, Sonic Automotive rise; FedEx, Facebook fall

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday: Stitch Fix, Sonic Automotive rise; FedEx, Facebook fall

September 22, 2021, 8:20 PM
1 min read

NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

FedEx Corp., down $22.99 to $229.08.

The package delivery company cut its profit forecast for the year as it faces a labor shortage and higher costs.

Stitch Fix Inc., up $5.55 to $41.01.

The online clothing styling service reported a surprise fiscal fourth-quarter profit.

Hyatt Hotels Corp., up $1.74 to $75.42.

The hotel chain is publicly offering 7 million shares of stock.

Sonic Automotive Inc., up $1.23 to $55.01.

The auto dealer is buying Texas dealership chain RFJ Auto Partners, which has 33 locations in seven states.

Facebook Inc., down $14.27 to $343.21.

The social media company’s oversight board will review an internal system that exempted high-profile users from some or all of Facebook's rules.

General Mills Inc., up $1.91 to $59.92.

The maker of Cheerios cereal, Yoplait yogurt and other packaged foods beat analysts’ fiscal first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Workhorse Group Inc., down 78 cents to $7.41.

The maker of electric utility vehicles is suspending deliveries of its C-1000 vans.

Valero Energy Corp., up $2 to $65.32.

The energy company's stock gained ground on rising oil prices

Top Stories

Gabby Petito disappearance ignites new interest in unsolved cases

Sep 22, 9:56 AM

Brian Laundrie search presses on: Live updates

20 minutes ago

Gabby Petito case: Timeline of travel blogger's disappearance

Sep 22, 5:39 AM

Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim

Sep 21, 7:20 PM

16-year-old boy killed, 2 kids hurt in shooting at school bus stop

Sep 22, 12:39 PM

Top Stories

Gabby Petito disappearance ignites new interest in unsolved cases

Sep 22, 9:56 AM

16-year-old boy killed, 2 kids hurt in shooting at school bus stop

Sep 22, 12:39 PM

1 killed, 2 injured in Louisville bus stop shooting

2 hours ago

Gabby Petito case example of 'missing white woman syndrome,' experts say

Sep 22, 10:30 AM

Biden admin missed red flags before Haitian migrant surge

3 hours ago

Top Stories

Gabby Petito disappearance ignites new interest in unsolved cases

Sep 22, 9:56 AM

16-year-old boy killed, 2 kids hurt in shooting at school bus stop

Sep 22, 12:39 PM

Gabby Petito case: Timeline of travel blogger's disappearance

Sep 20, 6:22 PM

1 killed, 2 injured in Louisville bus stop shooting

2 hours ago

Gabby Petito case example of 'missing white woman syndrome,' experts say

Sep 22, 10:30 AM

Top Stories

Gabby Petito disappearance ignites new interest in unsolved cases

Sep 22, 9:56 AM

Gabby Petito case: Timeline of travel blogger's disappearance

Sep 20, 6:22 PM

16-year-old boy killed, 2 kids hurt in shooting at school bus stop

Sep 22, 12:39 PM

Body found near Grand Teton confirmed to be Gabby Petito, death ruled a homicide

Sep 21, 5:10 PM

Authorities raid Florida home of Brian Laundrie during manhunt

Sep 21, 7:24 AM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events