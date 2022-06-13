NEW YORK -- Stocks enter a bear market as S&P 500 dives 3.9%, falling more than 20% below the record high it set in January.
Stocks enter a bear market as S&P 500 dives 3.9%, falling more than 20% below the record high it set in January
Stocks enter a bear market as S&P 500 dives 3.9%, falling more than 20% below the record high it set in January
Top Stories
Dramatic details you may have missed in Monday's Jan. 6 hearing
- 1 hour ago
7-year-old boy shot dead in home by outside gunfire, sheriff 'outraged'
- 3 hours ago
Jan. 6 hearing shows Barr saying Trump 'detached from reality' in pushing 'big lie'
- 32 minutes ago
Global stock selloff gains steam as inflation fears spread
- 43 minutes ago
Bitcoin plunges as major crypto lender halts operations
- 1 hour ago