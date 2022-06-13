Stocks enter a bear market as S&P 500 dives 3.9%, falling more than 20% below the record high it set in January

ByThe Associated Press
June 13, 2022, 4:06 PM

NEW YORK -- Stocks enter a bear market as S&P 500 dives 3.9%, falling more than 20% below the record high it set in January.

