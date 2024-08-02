Stocks fall sharply as worries mount about weakening US economy. Dow drops 600, Nasdaq closes 10% below July high (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported the Nasdaq's most recent high occurred in June})

Stocks fall sharply as worries mount about weakening US economy. Dow drops 600, Nasdaq closes 10% below July high (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported the Nasdaq's most recent high occurred in June})

ByThe Associated Press
August 2, 2024, 4:06 PM

NEW YORK -- Stocks fall sharply as worries mount about weakening US economy. Dow drops 600, Nasdaq closes 10% below July high (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported the Nasdaq's most recent high occurred in June}).

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events