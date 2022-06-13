NEW YORK -- Stocks open sharply lower on Wall Street as inflation worries mount, moving the S&P 500 closer to a bear market.
Stocks open sharply lower on Wall Street as inflation worries mount, moving the S&P 500 closer to a bear market
Stocks open sharply lower on Wall Street as inflation worries mount, moving the S&P 500 closer to a bear market
Top Stories
Trump 2020 campaign manager unable to testify before Jan. 6 committee Monday
- 1 hour ago
Man who carried Confederate flag into Capitol heads to trial
- 2 hours ago
What some lifelong gun owners say about AR-15s
- Jun 10, 09:51 AM
At least 5 dead, 27 injured as wave of weekend mass shootings in US continues
- Jun 12, 06:10 PM
Jan. 6 hearing live updates: Trump pushing the 'big lie' is Monday's focus
- 5 minutes ago