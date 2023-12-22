What stores are open and closed on Christmas Day in 2023? Hours for Walmart, Kroger, CVS and more

With Christmas right around the corner, you might want to check the list of what stores are open (and closed) twice

FILE - A Costco warehouse is seen, July 8, 2022, in Thornton, Colo. Business closings on Christmas Eve are less common than those on Christmas Day, but many large chains still cut back hours or close up shop early for the coming holiday. Costco's warehouses will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, although hours may vary between locations. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

From retail to grocery chains, many companies across the U.S. close early on Christmas Eve and shut their doors entirely on Christmas Day — while others opt to cut back hours. But there's also a handful of businesses that stay open on the holiday.

Before you run out the door this Christmas — whether it's to buy last-minute gifts or simply get out of the house — it's wise to double-check operating hours, which can range by location. When in doubt, call ahead or look up more specific schedules for spots in your neighborhood online.

Here's a rundown of how major chains are operating this Christmas Day.

Walmart will be closed on Christmas Day — and reopen at 6 a.m. Dec. 26.

Most Target stores will be closed on Christmas and reopen at 7 a.m. Dec. 26. You can check location hours here.

All Costco warehouses in the U.S. are closed on Christmas Day.

Many CVS Pharmacy locations will operate with normal hours on Christmas, but some non-24 locations may be closed or have reduced hours. Customers are encouraged to call ahead or double-check local hours online.

Most Walgreens stores will have adjusted hours of 9am-5pm on Christmas Day. All 24-hour locations will continue to remain open. You can double-check local hours here.

Many Starbucks locations will be open on Christmas, but hours can vary — with the company noting that “stores may occasionally adjust their hours based on business and customer needs” throughout the holiday season. It's best to check ahead online.

Most McDonald’s locations in the U.S. are open on holidays like Christmas, but hours vary by location. Consumers can use the chain’s online store locator to confirm.

Most Kroger stores are closed on Christmas Day, although that can vary depending on store division and location.

Many Albertsons stores will be closed on Christmas — but there will also be locations that remain open with adjusted hours. Select pharmacies may also be closed or have different hours.

Here's some other grocery, convenience and retail stores that are closed on Christmas Day:

1. ALDI: Stores are closed.

2. Harris Teeter: Stores are closed.

3. Home Depot: Stores are closed.

4. IKEA: Stores are closed.

5. Jewel-Osco: Stores and pharmacies are closed.

6. Lowe's: Stores are closed.

7. Macy's: Stores are closed.

8. Meijer: Stores are closed.

9. Publix: Stores are closed.

10. Rite Aid: Stores are closed.

11. Sam's Club: Stores are closed.

12. Sprouts Farmer's Market: Stores are closed.

13. Trader Joe's: Stores are closed.

14. Whole Foods: Stores are closed.

Here are some other stores that are open on Christmas Day (or have select locations that are):

1. Safeway: Many stores are closed, but there will also be open locations with adjusted hours.

2. Sheetz: Stores are open with regular hours (24/7).

3. 7-Eleven: Most stores are open 24/7 (including on Christmas), but some locations’ hours can vary.