Don't go! Surging business sales make staff retention a must

As the number of small business sales keeps rising, staff retention is a priority — especially since low unemployment makes it easy for many workers to find new jobs.

One big problem can be a culture clash. Staffers whose company is sold may be uncomfortable with their new bosses and how the business is now being run.

Human resources professionals suggest owners communicate well with staffers and pay attention to quality-of-life issues.

And they suggest that buyers and sellers of a business collaborate to try to reassure staffers, make them feel wanted and at the least help keep them from bolting out of fear.