Synaptics, Amazon rise; Entergy, United Airlines fall

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday: Synaptics, Amazon rise; Entergy, United Airlines fall

August 30, 2021, 8:25 PM
1 min read

NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Amazon.com Inc., up $71.94 to $3,421.57.

The internet retail giant announced a deal with payments company Affirm to offer a buy-now-pay-later option without a credit card.

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., up $12.88 to $145.78.

Baxter International is reportedly interested in buying the medical technology company.

Adtran Inc., down $4.06 to $20.51.

The networking and communications company is buying ADVA Optical Networking in an all-stock deal.

Moderna Inc., down $11.53 to $370.69.

Japan has reportedly suspended one million more vaccine doses because of potential contamination.

Entergy Corp., down $2.33 to $109.36.

The utility's major transmission lines into New Orleans were heavily damaged by Hurricane Ida.

Bank of America Corp., down 83 cents to $41.66.

Bond yields edged lower and weighed down banks, which rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans.

United Airlines Holdings Inc., down $1.80 to $45.91.

The European Union plans to recommend restrictions on U.S. tourists because of rising coronavirus infection levels.

Synaptics Inc., up $6.71 to $188.23.

The maker of interface hardware and software is buying technology company DSP Group.

Top Stories

'Clearly, Thursday was the worst day of the Biden presidency': Jonathan Karl

Aug 29, 12:40 PM

COVID-19 live updates: Vaccines not as effective at preventing hospitalizations: CDC

2 hours ago

On Location: August 30, 2021

Aug 30, 9:55 AM

Afghanistan updates: All US troops have departed, Pentagon says

5 minutes ago

Ida live updates: New Orleans 'did not have another Katrina,' mayor says

1 hour ago

Top Stories

'Clearly, Thursday was the worst day of the Biden presidency': Jonathan Karl

Aug 29, 12:40 PM

Judge strips unvaccinated Illinois mom of rights to see son

3 hours ago

Hurricane Ida brings devastation to region already crushed by COVID-19 surge

3 hours ago

Honoring the 13 fallen US service members killed in Afghanistan

Aug 30, 8:24 AM

GOP's Larry Elder looks for shock win in California recall

3 hours ago

Top Stories

'Clearly, Thursday was the worst day of the Biden presidency': Jonathan Karl

Aug 29, 12:40 PM

Judge strips unvaccinated Illinois mom of rights to see son

3 hours ago

Honoring the 13 fallen US service members killed in Afghanistan

Aug 30, 8:24 AM

Hurricane Ida brings devastation to region already crushed by COVID-19 surge

3 hours ago

GOP's Larry Elder looks for shock win in California recall

3 hours ago

Top Stories

'Clearly, Thursday was the worst day of the Biden presidency': Jonathan Karl

Aug 29, 12:40 PM

Texas man who worked against COVID measures dies from virus

Aug 29, 5:04 PM

Biden loses his base on Afghanistan: The Note

Aug 30, 6:00 AM

'There is no plan' to continue Afghanistan evacuations after US withdrawal: Sasse

Aug 29, 10:40 AM

5 GOP-led states' indoor mask bans face federal civil rights investigations

Aug 30, 2:40 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events