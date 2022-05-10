Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday: Sysco, Simon Property rise; Peloton, Dentsply fall

NEW YORK --

Microchip Technology Inc., up $3.94 to $68.25.

The chipmaker gave investors an encouraging profit and revenue forecast after reporting strong fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.

Simon Property Group Inc., up 88 cents to $119.07.

The shopping mall owner raised its quarterly dividend and authorized a $2 billion stock buyback program.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., up $6.01 to $125.50.

The supplier of ingredients to the food, cosmetics and consumer products industries raised its sales forecast for the year.

Trex Co., up $2.95 to $58.63.

The maker of fencing and decking products beat Wall Street's first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Novavax Inc., up 60 cents to $53.86.

The vaccine maker reaffirmed an encouraging revenue forecast for the year.

Sysco Corp., up $4.97 to $86.05.

The food distributor beat Wall Street's fiscal third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Dentsply Sirona Inc., down $2.87 to $36.38.

The dentistry supplies manufacturer cut its profit forecast for the year after reporting disappointing first-quarter financial results.

Peloton Interactive Inc., down $1.23 to $12.90.

The exercise bike company's fiscal third-quarter loss was much bigger than Wall Street expected.