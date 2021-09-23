Taiwan asks to join trade group, says China might interfere

Taiwan officials say the island has applied to join an 11-nation Pacific trade group

September 23, 2021, 7:37 AM
2 min read

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taiwan has applied to join an 11-nation Pacific trade group, Cabinet officials said Thursday, setting up a potential clash with rival Beijing over the status of the island democracy.

Taiwan’s application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership might be disrupted if China, which applied last week, is admitted first, said John Deng, a minister without portfolio.

The CPTPP, which took effect in 2018, includes agreements on market access, movement of labor and government procurement. Other members include Australia, Canada, Japan, Mexico, Singapore and New Zealand.

The mainland’s ruling Communist Party claims Taiwan as part of its territory and says its elected government has no right to conduct foreign relations.

“China has been obstructing Taiwan’s opportunities in the international arena,” said Deng at a news conference. “If China joins ahead of Taiwan, it will endanger Taiwan’s application.”

The CPTPP was the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a group promoted by then-President Barack Obama. His successor, Donald Trump, pulled out in 2017. President Joe Biden has not rejoined.

China and Taiwan have been ruled separately since the Communist Party took control of the mainland in 1949 following a civil war. They have extensive trade and investment ties but no official relations.

Deng said Taiwan’s status as a democracy and market economy should count in its favor.

“Taiwan and China follow different systems of organization. We are an integrated market economy,” he said. “We have democracy and the rule of law backing us. Our laws are transparent to all.”

Top Stories

1 teen killed, 2 injured in bus stop shooting

Sep 22, 7:41 PM

Gabby Petito case prompts calls to revisit ‘missing white woman syndrome’

Sep 22, 5:56 PM

Brian Laundrie search presses on: Live updates

Sep 22, 8:14 PM

Gabby Petito case: Timeline of travel blogger's disappearance

Sep 22, 5:39 AM

FDA authorizes COVID-19 vaccine boosters for limited population

Sep 22, 8:44 PM

Top Stories

Progressive House member ‘quite confident’ infrastructure bills will pass

Sep 22, 9:55 PM

1 teen killed, 2 injured in bus stop shooting

Sep 22, 7:41 PM

Woman charged after daughter, 3, found dead in garbage bag

Sep 21, 12:10 PM

FDA authorizes COVID-19 vaccine boosters for limited population

Sep 22, 8:44 PM

Gabby Petito case example of 'missing white woman syndrome,' experts say

Sep 22, 10:30 AM

Top Stories

Woman charged after daughter, 3, found dead in garbage bag

Sep 21, 12:10 PM

Progressive House member ‘quite confident’ infrastructure bills will pass

Sep 22, 9:55 PM

1 teen killed, 2 injured in bus stop shooting

Sep 22, 7:41 PM

Gabby Petito's body found, autopsy confirms

Sep 21, 8:10 PM

Gabby Petito case: Timeline of travel blogger's disappearance

Sep 20, 6:22 PM

Top Stories

1 teen killed, 2 injured in bus stop shooting

Sep 22, 7:41 PM

Gabby Petito's body found, autopsy confirms

Sep 21, 8:10 PM

Gabby Petito case: Timeline of travel blogger's disappearance

Sep 20, 6:22 PM

Gabby Petito case example of 'missing white woman syndrome,' experts say

Sep 22, 10:30 AM

16-year-old boy killed, 2 kids hurt in shooting at school bus stop

Sep 22, 12:39 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events