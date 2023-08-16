Target and Stride rise; Coherent and Tower Semiconductor fall, Wednesday, 8/16/2023

The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes Wednesday: Target and Stride rise; Coherent and Tower Semiconductor fall

Target Corp. (TGT), up $3.85 to $128.90.

The retailer reported strong profits despite a backlash by some shoppers against its Pride month promotions.

Stride Inc. (LRN), up $2.83 to $41.12.

The online education company blew past analysts' third-quarter profit projections.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM), down $2.85 to $30.93.

The Israeli chip manufacturer and Intel called off their $5.4 billion merger after Chinese regulators opposed it.

Coherent Corp. (COHR), down $15.43 to $31.58.

The networking and laser company's financial forecast came in well below Wall Street targets.

H &R Block Inc. (HRB), up $3.85 to $39.20.

The tax preparer beat analysts' fourth-quarter sales and profit forecasts.

TJX Cos. (TJX), up $4.05 to $89.82.

The owner of T.J. Maxx and Marshalls department stores reported results that beat Wall Street's consensus.

Brinker International Inc. (EAT), down $1.55 to $34.82.

The owner of Chili’s and Maggiano’s restaurants just missed revenue forecasts.

Progressive Corp. (PGR), up $11.55 to $136.60.

The insurer released strong financial results for the month of July.