Teladoc, NetApp rise; Salesforce, Dollar Tree fall

NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:
Nvidia Corp., up $6.91 to $179.13.
The chipmaker gave investors a weak sales forecast for its current quarter.
Salesforce Inc., down $6.10 to $173.91.
The customer-management software developer trimmed its profit and revenue forecasts for the year.
Snowflake Inc., up $36.79 to $196.28.
The cloud-computing company beat analysts' second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
Autodesk Inc., up $5.72 to $220.15.
The design software company reported strong second-quarter financial results and raised its profit forecast for the year.
Teladoc Health Inc., up $1.35 to $35.01.
Telehealth services providers gained ground after Amazon said it is shutting down its rival care service.
Dollar Tree Inc., down $16.97 to $149.01.
The discount retailer trimmed its profit forecast for the year.
NetApp Inc., up $5.74 to $78.56.
The data storage company reported strong fiscal first-quarter financial results
Williams-Sonoma Inc., up $3.55 to $165.99.
The seller of cookware and home furnishings beat analysts' second-quarter earnings forecasts.