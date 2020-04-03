Tesla, Dave & Buster rise; Chewy, Macquarie fall Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Friday: Tesla, Dave & Buster rise; Chewy, Macquarie fall

NEW YORK -- Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Friday:

Tesla Inc., up $25.54 to $480.01.

The electric vehicle maker reported a 40% surge in deliveries during the first quarter.

Chewy, Inc., down $1.69 to $33.37.

The online pet store beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings forecasts and said it had a strong start in 2020.

Leggett & Platt Inc., down $1.49 to $22.72.

The furniture maker pulled its financial forecasts for 2020 as the virus pandemic saps demand.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., up 15 cents to $10.20.

A private equity firm is considering buying a stake in the restaurant and arcade operator, according to media reports.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp., down $5.76 to $18.25.

The operator of airport and oil storage infrastructure pulled its financial forecasts and suspended its dividend.

Lululemon Athletica Inc., down $4.24 to $181.25.

The clothing retailer suspended its stock buyback program and cut top executives' salaries.

Exxon Mobil Corp., down $1.19 to $39.21.

Oil prices continued rising on hopes that Russia and Saudi Arabia will end their price war.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., up $1.87 to $22.94.

The biotechnology company signed a drug development deal with Johnson & Johnson.