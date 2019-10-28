Tiffany, Microsoft rise; Prologis; PG&E fall

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Monday.

Tiffany & Co., up $31.17 to $129.72

French luxury group LVMH is offering $14.5 billion in cash for the iconic jeweler.

Microsoft Corp., up $3.46 to $144.19

The Pentagon awarded the software company a $10 billion cloud-computing contract.

Prologis Inc., down $4.97 to $85.89

The commercial real estate company is buying rival Liberty Property Trust for $12.6 billion, including debt assumption.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co., up $1.55 to $30.35

The tire maker's third-quarter profit beat Wall Street forecasts.

AT&T Inc., up $1.58 to $38.49

The company will review its portfolio for assets to sell, pay down debt related to its Time Warner acquisition and add two board members.

PG&E Corp., down $1.20 to $3.80

The embattled utility said its power lines may have sparked two wildfires over the weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area..

Armstrong World Industries Inc., down $4.84 to $97.64

The ceiling and wall systems maker trimmed is revenue forecast for the year.

Loews Corp., down $1.58 to $49.42

The commercial property and casualty insurance company's third-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts.