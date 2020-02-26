TJX, Alcon rise; Dycom, Toll Brothers fall
NEW YORK -- Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Wednesday:
Dycom Industries Inc., down $12.46 to $30.26.
The construction and engineering company reported an unexpectedly big fourth-quarter loss.
National Vision Holdings Inc., up $4.77 to $38.60.
The eyeglass and contact lens retailer reported surprisingly good fourth-quarter profit and revenue.
Alcon Inc., up $4.39 to $63.19.
The surgical equipment maker gave investors a solid financial forecast following good fourth-quarter results.
Planet Fitness Inc., down $5.40 to $75.77.
The gym chain gave investors a weak profit and revenue forecast for 2020.
Toll Brothers Inc., down $6.47 to $37.82.
The home builder's fiscal first-quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
TJX Companies Inc., up $4.27 to $63.99.
The owner of retailer TJ Maxx raised its dividend after beating Wall Street's fourth-quarter profit forecasts.
SmileDirectClub Inc., down $3.33 to $8.00.
The maker of teeth-straightening devices gave investors a weak revenue forecast for the year following a disappointing earnings report.
Alarm.com Holding Inc., up $3.27 to $48.03.
The security service company handily beat analysts' fourth-quarter profit forecasts.