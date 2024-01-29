TKO Group, iRobot fall; SoFi Technologies, McGrath rise, Monday, 1/29/2024
NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Monday:
iRobot Corp., down $1.49 to $15.50.
Amazon abandoned its proposed acquisition of the Roomba vacuum maker.
SoFi Technologies Inc., up $1.54 to $9.16.
The personal finance company and online bank beat analysts' fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
McGrath RentCorp, up $12 to $123.75.
WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings is buying the business-to-business rental company.
TKO Group Holdings Inc., down $3.81 to $82.73.
Wrestling icon Vince McMahon resigned from the board of WWE’s parent company.
Archer Daniels Midland Co., up $2.89 to $54.94.
The agribusiness giant raised its dividend by 11 percent.
Marathon Oil Corp., down 2 cents to $23.19.
Energy companies slipped along with falling crude oil prices.
Bank of Marin Bancorp, down 73 cents to $20.31.
The bank holding company's fourth-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
Bank7 Corp., up $1.72 to $26.65.
The Oklahoma-based bank beat analysts' fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.