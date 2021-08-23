Trillium, Analog Devices rise: General Motors, Lennar fall

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday: Trillium, Analog Devices rise; General Motors, Lennar fall

August 23, 2021, 8:40 PM
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Pfizer Inc., up $1.21 to $49.93.

The Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to the COVID-19 vaccine the company developed with BioNTech.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., up $11.50 to $17.59.

The developer of cancer treatments agreed to be acquired by Pfizer for more than $2 billion in cash.

DoorDash Inc., down $1 to $183.08.

A California judge struck down a ballot measure exempting app-based delivery and ride-hailing services from a law requiring drivers to be classified as employees.

General Motors Co., down 62 cents to $48.18.

The automaker is recalling all Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles worldwide to fix a battery problem that could cause fires.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp., up $10.12 to $72.55.

The company reported revenue that was higher than analysts were expecting as its venues resumed hosting live events.

Analog Devices Inc., up $2.99 to $169.63.

The chipmaker received antitrust clearance from Chinese regulators for its combination with Maxim Integrated Products.

Occidental Petroleum Corp., up $1.52 to $23.47.

Energy companies were broadly higher as crude oil prices regained some of the ground lost in recent days.

Lennar Corp., down 87 cents to $104.45.

Homebuilders were lower following a report that sales of previously occupied homes rose at a more moderate pace in July from a year ago.

