Trimble, CymaBay Therapy rise; Big Lots, Monday.com fall, Monday, 2/12/2024
NEW YORK -- Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Monday:
CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY), up $6.44 to $32.13.
Gilead Sciences is buying the drug developer for about $4.3 billion.
V.F. Corp. (VFC), up $2.04 to $17.34.
The maker of Vans, North Face and other brands reportedly faces pressure from activist investors.
Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG), $15.61 to $167.35.
The oil and gas company wants to buy rival Endeavor Energy Resources.
Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY), up 48 cents to $6.41.
The air taxi developer signed a deal with Dubai to launch services by early 2026.
Trimble Navigation Ltd. (TRMB), up $1.70 to $54.21.
The GPS manufacturer beat analysts' fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
Big Lots Inc. (BIG), down $1.67 to $3.69.
The discount retailer is reportedly seeking financing because of ongoing losses.
Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (BBGI), up 4 cents to 87 cents.
The radio broadcaster beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.
Monday.com Ltd. (MNDY), down $21.44 to $214.48.
Investors were disappointed by the project management software developer's latest financial report.